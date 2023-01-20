Gov. Moore presents 2024 FY budget with focus on education and transportation

On Friday, in time for the legislative deadline, Governor Wes Moore presented the first fiscal year budget of his administration, on his second full day in office.

The budget has been introduced in the legislature as HB200 and SB181, and can be found here.

The two top priorities, that the new governor said were each getting a half billion dollars in additional funding, were education and transportation.

It was noted in the press conference announcing the budget that it could take significant time for the budget to actually start boosting the economy.

"We're going to proceed carefully, we're going to proceed cautiously," said Gov. Moore, warning that a recession would have worrying impacts on the Maryland economy.

