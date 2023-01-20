Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Gov. Moore presents 2024 FY budget with focus on education and transportation

Maryland Governor Inauguration
Bryan Woolston/AP
Governor Wes Moore stands on the Dias during the ceremonial swearing in at the State Capital in Annapolis, Md., Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Maryland Governor Inauguration
Posted at 12:57 PM, Jan 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-20 12:57:54-05

On Friday, in time for the legislative deadline, Governor Wes Moore presented the first fiscal year budget of his administration, on his second full day in office.

The budget has been introduced in the legislature as HB200 and SB181, and can be found here.

The two top priorities, that the new governor said were each getting a half billion dollars in additional funding, were education and transportation.

It was noted in the press conference announcing the budget that it could take significant time for the budget to actually start boosting the economy.

"We're going to proceed carefully, we're going to proceed cautiously," said Gov. Moore, warning that a recession would have worrying impacts on the Maryland economy.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices