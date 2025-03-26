Bmore Girly social club hosts Women's History Month Market Festival at Power Plant Live in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Teauna Frazier CEO of Bmore Girly, came up with the idea to take Bmore Girly on the road after realizing how many women wanted to join the social club.

“I get girls who tell me they drive two hours, three hours, four hours away just to be able to be a part of the unique experiences I host so I said why not just come to the girlies," says Frazier.

Bmore Girly has events throughout the year from self defense classes, speed dating and Bmore Girly Markets.

“I try to cultivate experiences that bring new hobbies or bring connection and community for girls all in the area," says Frazier.

The Bmore Girly Women’s History Market Festival is on Saturday at Power Plant Live and includes 60 vendors, music, food, yoga and Zumba classes as well as historical facts of women in Baltimore.

Nickia Counts has been a vendor at other Bmore Girly Markets, she says it has given her business more exposure.

“It’s an amazing feeling because you get to expand, you get to meet new customers that become like family and just expand outside of Baltimore," says Counts.

Others say the events also help different women connect through fun experiences.

“People don’t get out to meet people, so unless you’re meeting them like at a bar or a situation like that you really don’t get to connect especially with other women because you’re not gonna just come up to me and just start talking to me, so it just allows for people to connect and you know just build relationships," says Jasmine Martin.

“I went to that first event I actually ended up doing a market with her for the very first time that was actually my very first market with pray and bake and it was super exciting super exhilarating, and I met amazing women and like I said it was only up from there," says Yasmine Daye.

Ameira Brockington says this is her first time being a vendor after starting her business last month, she says having a network of entrepreneurs has helped her learn a lot about business.

“To have motivation from other people, and then it’s women owned businesses and a lot of these businesses come from a city I grew up in. It’s exciting it’s motivating it’s empowering," says Brockington.

The Bmore Girly Festival is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and is a ticketed event.