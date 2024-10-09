Watch Now
Blood shortage fears rise following Hurricane Helene and anticipated arrival of Milton

BALTIMORE — Fears of a blood shortage rise following Hurricane Helene and the anticipated arrival of Milton in Florida.

The American Red Cross says the storms caused more than 100 blood drives to be canceled, causing thousands planned donations to go uncollected.

Now there is an urgent need for donations to insure solid stock for those in need of a blood transfusion or other essential medical treatments.

The Red Cross says their inventory is a national operation enabling blood to move wherever and whenever it's needed, including the ongoing natural disasters in the southeast part of the nation.

Currently teams are out in those states providing water, shelter and other necessities.

Anyone donating blood between now and October 31 will receive a $10 Amazon e-Gift Card.

Here's how you can help.

