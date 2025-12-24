Black-owned matcha cafe opens in Baltimore with mission to promote mental wellness

BALTIMORE — WMAR first met Quentin Vennie back in February when Equitea was announcing a month-long pop-up shop in the old JBGB building.

WATCH: Baltimore native opens first black owned matcha cafe in the region Baltimore native opens first black owned matcha cafe in the region

Ten months later, Quentin Vennie is opening a matcha cafe, Equitea Studio, located at 311 W 28th Street, as a space where people can enjoy a moment in time.

"We're often moving so fast that our nervous systems can't regulate, so we have increased diagnoses of anxiety and depression, attention deficit issues. So many things that are classified and categorized, and the one thing that we need that I feel is important for us to do is pause," Vennie said.

Nnadagi Isa, a customer and friend, understands Vennie's vision perfectly.

"At the pop-up it was temporary he wasn't able to make it his home and I feel like when you walk in here you immediately know what he is about, know that this is about slowing down and being at an intentional time and space and I tell him all the time like yo your selling time, your giving it back to us," Isa said.

From the comforting decor to the individual cup of matcha, Vennie's attention to detail is present. It's the reason customers like Korey Bailey say this cafe is unique from other places people can get matcha.

"The one ingredient that cannot be mistaken is love, that love goes into every cup that is made, you watch someone pour themselves and what they stand for and their values into their business, their product, and you can taste it, you really just can," Bailey said.

The love for Vennie's sons, Jayden, who was diagnosed with ADHD, and Christian, who lost his life two years ago, is the reason for Equitea and the core of what drives him to expand the business even further.

"I know he is in heaven, cheering me on, but man, what I would give to be able to feel his hug one more time and to hear him say Dad, I'm so proud of you," Vennie said.

Vennie's oldest son lost his life after accidentally ingesting fentanyl.

The creation of Equitea is to help with mental health battles. Now Vennie says he hopes his business can do that for others.

And he says this is just the beginning.

"When you lead with your heart, and you lead with love, everything else just falls into place, so though we launched as a pop-up, I launched with the belief that we could turn this and transition this full-time, full-fledged and flagship," Vennie said.

Equitea Studio is hosting a soft opening on Saturday, January 3, and will officially open its doors in mid-January.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.