Black owned dessert cafe in Baltimore continues to thrive

BALTIMORE — Shanea Shay and her daughter Kamryn Keys are the mother daughter duo who own Krazy Sweet Cafe.

They first opened up their cafe in March.

“Its been a little bit of a challenge, but all in all once people come out and see who we are they always want to come back so it’s just getting people to know who we are and what we do," Shanea said.

Shanea says running this type of business has been a lot different from the food truck they operate, but she says they are constantly adapting to the changes.

“In the beginning the menu is always a trial and error especially because it’s something different than the food truck so we’re kind of setting into our menu of our staple items being out stuffed donuts and our pudding," says Shanea Shay

She says she has seen more growth than ever before in her daughter Kamryn now that they have the cafe.

“Because you know you have to be here at a certain time everyday you have to open at a certain time everyday you have to close at a certain time everyday so it took some adjusting for her to get used to so i think now that she is adjusted its helping her grow.”

As the business grows, so does Kamryn’s creativity.

“We have expanded our stuffed donut menu, so were going to do some things like apple stuffed donuts, ice cream stuffed donuts and then our puddings have had a really good response so our slutty brownie pudding, our regular pudding our strawberry pudding, people love the puddings," Shanea said.

Kamryn is now entering in her last year of high school and will be heading off to college.. her mom says they are preparing for the next step to keep the business growing.

“We have other youth that we are mentoring both her and i so they will be here to hold the reigns while she’s away at college, and we’ll just continue to keep on doing the same thing," says Shanea.