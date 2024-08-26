Black Door Society and Women Elevating Women team up to help women entrepreneurs

BALTIMORE — Two local organizations, Black Door Society and Women Elevating Women, have come together to help women entrepreneurs through the struggle they see that comes with running a business.

Black Door Society works with startups, while Women Elevating Women works with women entrepreneurs in the six-figure range. Together, they're bridging that gap and helping other women succeed.

To break the barriers for women entrepreneurs it takes a joint effort.

"We believe that if women support each other, they can scale much faster than trying to do it alone," says Betty Hines, founder and CEO of Women Elevating Women.

"We don't get those strategic connections. So, it's absolutely the access to capital, and it's out there. So, we wanna make sure they have the right resources, and the opportunities, and connections so this is a struggle for black women a lot of that," says Hines.

"We just take a page out of the good old boy network and instead of doing deals on golf courses, we're doing them while getting mani, pedis and you know, having a good time at brunches and lunches," says Hines.

If you're interested in learning more about Women Empower Women, click here.

If you want to learn more about Black Door Success, click here.