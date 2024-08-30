Black Business Month: Fearless Tech "building software with a soul" calls Baltimore home

BALTIMORE — As technology becomes more and more prevalent in the world, a tech company that calls Baltimore home might have a mission statement that sets it a part from any other firm you've heard about.

Fearless Tech is focused on "building software with a soul."

CEO and founder, Delali Dzirasa, says his team is all about making an ever evolving world a better place by merging the path between people and tech while making a true impact in the community.

WMAR Fearless Tech CEO and Founder Delali Dzirasa sits down in an interview with WMAR's Randall Newsome

He says there was no better place for that mission to thrive than Baltimore. "We aren't a tech company that happens to be in Baltimore city," he said. "We're in the fabric of this city."

Fearless Tech Delali Dzirasa, Founder/CEO of Fearless Tech

One of the company's core missions is to collaborate with other undeserved partners within their own community and help them transform their digital presence, working with tools like artificial intelligence and set themselves up for a better future.

Fearless, which began in Delali's basement in 2009 and drew in clients like the U.S, Department of Defense, arrived in Baltimore in 2016 and has successfully grown its team year after year. In 2024 it's one of the fastest growing minority-owned tech companies in the region.

Fearless Tech Fearless Tech CEO and Founder, Delali Dzirasa

"It took seven years for us to get to 15 people," Dzirasa said. "The next seven [we got] over 400 more."

The question is, where’s the momentum coming from? Dzirasa believes its their diverse pool of thinkers.

Fearless Tech Fearless Tech Baltimore

"So 50% of the company women, 50% of the company minority within Fearless and that’s unheard of in the tech industry and that is the reason in my opinion why we’re so successful," he said.

He also mentioned that people have often come on board to support something bigger than themselves. "We will only take on projects that we think are going to benefit humanity; period," he added.

For example, the company's Hutch Program where they build up 30 of Baltimore's underrepresented entrepreneurs by giving them the tools they need to unlock their full potential and come back with success stories of not only their own business, but others that they've helped along the way.

Fearless Tech Fearless Tech Baltimore

"We’ve been able to use our platform to support another Black entrepreneur who’s supporting another Black entrepreneur," Dzirasa recalled. "To me that was one of the most proud moments I could have."

Dzirasa also believes they've been able to earn cool points with people looking to work in the industry without having to worry about having a corporate-style appearance.

Fearless Tech Fearless founder and CEO, Delali Dzirasa on a panel with Governor Wes Moore

"It doesn’t matter if you got tattoos or big hair or long hair or earrings, I don’t care," Dzirasa said. " Are you delivering value? That’s the only thing we’re here to do. "I think that’s what provides this kind of cool factor because people feel like they can come in and just be them and do good things for the world."

One thing Dzirasa would like Fearless to do for his employees? Help them find their own superpower.

"I’ve got a firm belief that is everyone that this on planet has some sort of superpower, some sort of gift that they’re responsible to bring to the world, to make it better."

Click HEREto learn more about what Fearless Tech does and how its making an impact in Baltimore. Dzirasa hopes one day they can take their efforts in Charm City, nationwide.

You can also follow Fearless Tech on Instagram at

@fearlessbmore