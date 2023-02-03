Bill to regulate recreational marijuana introduced to state legislature

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — One way or another, Marylanders are getting recreational marijuana.

Recreational marijuana is legal on July 1.

RELATED: Maryland voters approved marijuana legalization by wide margin

Since the ballot measure passed, lawmakers have been working on the ways to govern pot.

"The goal was not to get Marylanders high, it was to take it out of the stream of commerce. To stop young Black men from being arrested and dying because of this," said Delegate C.T. Wilson, a Democrat from Charles County.

Delegate Wilson introduced a whopping 120 page bill on Friday.

It outlines everything from the licenses to the taxes.

While many states look at cannabis as a way to make money, Wilson doesn't see it that way.

"We just want to get rid of the illicit market we need to make it affordable. We already know it's safe, I also want it to be affordable so people aren't even tempted," said Delegate Wilson.

The tax starts at six percent then goes up one percent each year until it reaches 10 percent.

"Cannabis users are consumers just like everybody else and they make economic decisions just like everybody else, so things like costs they're actually very sensitive too," said Delegate Robin Grammer, a Republican from Baltimore County.

Licenses will be released in two waves.

The first will feature more licenses going to people in zip codes highly impacted by the war on drugs.

If they don't feel it's equitable the first time then the rules could change.

We spoke with some Marylanders about the rules and regulations, some people are like Peter Kitzmiller who thinks it's taking too long.

PAST: Voters weigh in on legalizing recreational marijuana across Maryland

"I think it's taking too long to get it up and going other states around us have done it and they've done it a lot quicker. I don't care about the details just get it up and going," said Kitzmiller.

Kitzmiller likely won't get his wish the bill has a lengthy review process.

Other lawmakers won't give their input on the bill for another two weeks.

