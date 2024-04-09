Bilingual vigil and prayer walk held for the six men lost in the Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE — The Archdiocese had another opportunity for people to remember and mourn the loss of the key bridge workers. Three of those workers' bodies have yet to be recovered.

Inside the church a vigil, speeches, prayers, and songs.

The names of the six men were repeated over and over.

The church even took six minutes for a moment of silence to honor each of the men.

After the vigil, the night continued outside as hundreds walked the streets holding candles.

“I did not expect this big of a crowd myself. I was really surprised, but no, it’s fantastic; it really is," says John Mulcahy.

Tuesday marks two weeks since the bridge collapse, and since that time, people have been keeping memory of these men alive as they patiently wait for three of the men’s bodies to be found.

Carlos Hernandez, Jose Lopez, and Miguel Luna.

Sacred Heart brought together people from different parishes throughout Baltimore, all eager to support any way that they could.

“This is a very growing parish for the Knights of Columbus, so we as many as could in short notice came out. The Knights of Columbus and the Supreme Council gave a $100,000 check for the families, so you know where just here to support them," says John Mulcahy.

The large crowd walked a half-mile, stopping six times to recognize one of the men and pray for them.

They played music and carried six crosses covered in construction vests.

Other people stopped alongside the road to watch as the crowd passed by.

John Mulcahy, who was among the crowd, encourages anyone who may be struggling with this tragedy not to deal with it alone.

“Join together like people did tonight, and it was very nice very comforting to see that many people of all different parishes, different councils came from all over so it was really really great," he says.

So far, the Archdiocese has raised more than $47,000 for the six families of the fallen workers.