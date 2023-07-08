Biking from California to Annapolis to fight child trafficking

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — Two wheels, six days, and the width of America.

Craig Whiteford works in Hunt Valley as a research scientist. But a few weeks ago, he took his bike to the opposite side of the country, and started pedaling.

"Being able to do this - riding for a purpose beyond just myself. It is such an amazing opportunity to be able to do that," Whiteford told WMAR.

The rain poured a few Fridays ago, when Whiteford and hid team crossed the finish line. They raced from California to Annapolis - in a cross-country bike race called “Race Across America”

They raised more than $500,000 to fight child trafficking.

"That gives me a platform to be able to speak to people and help them understand. The more people understand, the more we know about it, the less it can exist," said Whiteford.

His biking group is with 'ZOE' - a Christian nonprofit dedicated to ending child trafficking. Whiteford points out thousands of kids in the U-S alone are robbed of their childhoods because of it.

If the wild coast-to-coast journey caught your attention, there's a good reason for that.

"If it takes something big, like traveling across America, in a race that is one of the largest ultra-cycling events in the world - then all be it, because it brings that awareness," said Whiteford.