Bikes donated to William Paca Elementary ahead of Maryland Cycling Classic

BALTIMORE — The second annual Maryland Cycling Classic is this Sunday.

Riders from around the world will compete in the 120-mile race.

The course starts in Sparks and finishes at East Pratt Street and Market Place at the Inner Harbor.

Leading up to the big race, a surprise giveaway today.

UnitedHealthcare teamed up with professional cyclist Scott McGill to donate new bikes to students at William Paca Elementary School.

"To get from one place to another, especially in an urban setting, its a really useful tool especially for kids who don't have drivers licenses yet. They can get out and explore on their own and hopefully ride a bike for the rest of their lives, there's guys in their 80s and 90s who still ride bikes and enjoy it," McGill said.

Road closures start tomorrow.