Biden back in Baltimore: Inner Harbor roads close Wednesday as president visits

BALTIMORE — 60 days into 2023, President Joe Biden checked off his second visit to Baltimore of the year.

On Wednesday night, the president headlined the first night of the House Democratic Issues Conference, a get-together for Democrats to discuss their party's big issues and priorities from the pulpit.

"Our economy has grown at a solid clip," Biden said in Baltimore Wednesday, "but it’s not an accident, it’s because we’ve all worked together.”

Roads around much of the Hyatt Regency at the Inner Harbor were closed off, including Conway Street- shut down all the way down to Camden Yards.

Fort Avenue, Howard Street and McHenry Row faced closures, too, according to the Baltimore City Dept. of Transportation.

Roads affected included:

Fort Avenue – Richardson Street to Fort McHenry

Andre Street – Fort Avenue to McComas Street

Howard Street – Camden Street to I-395

Charles Street – Pratt to Montgomery Streets

Conway Street – Light to Howard Streets

McHenry Row – Key Highway to Fort Avenue

The president touted Democratic ventures, like the Frederick Douglass tunnel project - which the White House says will create 30,000 jobs - and lowering prescription drug costs for Maryland’s seniors.

PAST: Biden touts $4 billion rail project in Baltimore visit

"We're finally giving Medicare the power to negotiate lower drug prices, bringing down the cost of prescription drugs," Biden said.

Governor Wes Moore was also in attendance - speaking before the president, and echoing Democratic legislative goals.

"I’m here to tell you as the governor of this state, these are remarkable achievements and there are people in this state who thank you for that," said Moore.

The Democratic conference continues into the week; Thursday from 6 a.m.-10 a.m.

The conference concludes this Friday.

Vice President Kamala Harris is also scheduled to participate in a moderated conversation at the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference in Baltimore Thursday morning at 10:00 a.m.