BGE working to restore power to over 40,000 customers after July 4th storms move through central Maryland

Crews with Baltimore Gas and Electric are working to restore power to more than 40,000 customers who were impacted by severe storms during the holiday weekend.

Severe thunderstorms moved through central Maryland during the evening of July 4th, initially impacting more than 80,000 customers.

BGE says crews were prepared and immediately began working to restore power across the region.

Some of the outages required damaged utility poles to be replaced before power can be restored, according to BGE.

WMAR-2 News' Jack Watson captured photos of storm damage in the Pikesville area.

Jack Watson/WMAR

Jack Watson/WMAR

As of 10:21 a.m., BGE is reporting 1,459 active outages impacting 49,138 customers.

BGE is estimating that 80% of customers who are without power will be restored by Monday at 6 p.m., with the vast majority estimated to be restored by 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Light rail service from Patapsco to Cromwell and BWI Airport remains suspended due to power outages sustained Saturday night.

The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration says a bus bridge is in place to accommodate passengers.

To report fallen electrical lines and outages, call BGE at 877-778-2222.