Best pumpkins on the block: Tips for carving pumpkins like a pro

Tranise Foster
BALTIMORE COUNTY — Nothing is as synonymous with Halloween as the Jack-O-lantern. Pumpkin carving has been a fan-favorite for hundreds of years. In that time many have tried there hand at it from professionals carving up epic masterpieces to children carving at home ahead of a night of trick-or-treating.

Here are a few tips for your pumpkin:

  • Pick the perfect pumpkin: Look for one that's fresh with a sturdy stem, no bruises and a flat bottom.
  • Prep your work space: 55% of all Halloween-related injuries that end in the emergency room are from pumpkin carving. Your space should be flat and dry to keep your pumpkin from sliding.
  • Use the right tools: Large kitchen knives with smooth blades will get stuck while carving. Health professionals recommend using tools that come with carving kits, like the serrated pumpkin saw.
  • Preserve your pumpkin: Nothing lasts forever, including your festive masterpiece. Remember wildlife considers your pumpkin a tasty treat. Vinegar is a great and safe way to preserve your pumpkin and keep critter safe.

For those looking for hands-in instruction there are several classes happening this weekend in Baltimore County.
The staff at Holt Park and Center for the Arts are ready to help you with every step- including clean up.
Bring your own pumpkin and they'll provide the carving tools and expertise.

You can find more information on classes here.

