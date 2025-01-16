Belvedere Improvement Association purchases plot of land near Belvedere Square Market

BALTIMORE — If you drive on York Road near the Belvedere Square Market, you will see an empty plot of land just before the staples.

"This area has been vacant for decades. There used to be some homes here that were demolished a really long time ago and it's pretty much been an ad-hoc parking lot in those few decades," said Anna Evans-Goldstein, president of the Belvedere Improvement Association.

But now that may be changing.

The Belvedere Improvement Association announced last week that it has purchased the land.

Evans-Goldstein says people wanted a say in what it will be.

"At this moment, it could be anything from keeping it as a parking lot to transforming it into like a pocket park or an urban farm or something like that," she said.

The association was able to purchase the land with help from Senator Mary Washington, who was able to get state funding from the purchase.

"To have support a the state level from our senator was really game-changing, and I'm sure as we move forward we'll continue to do so because we've got our sights set high on what we decide to do here," said Evans-Goldstein.

The next step is to decide what the land will become.

The neighborhood association plans to hold several workshops within the next few months.

The first meeting for the Belvedere Improvement Association will be held on Thursday, January 16, at 6:00 pm.