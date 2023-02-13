Beloved giraffe statue stolen from Nottingham family

NOTTINGHAM, Md. — Some things just can't be replaced. That's the case for this family, which has had the wooden giraffe called Lily the Librarian in their family for 27 years. When they woke up Sunday morning, it was missing.

To some, the 5-foot-7 wooden giraffe may be just something to look at, but for the Purisch family, it's a piece of their history.

Caught on the doorbell camera at 5:20 this morning, is video showing a man dropping off an Amazon package at the Purisch's front door.

He's then seen getting back into his vehicle, driving down a few spots to turn around, and then snatching Lily the Librarian.

“Turned in to do a back up and when he pulled out his headlights hit lily and I guess for a split second he decided that's what he wanted,” said Cheryl Purisch, the owner of wooden giraffe Lily.

Purisch left the house to run some errands around 10 on Sunday morning; that's when she noticed the giraffe was gone.

After viewing the footage, she saw that the camera was able to capture the entire incident as well as a close-up of the man's face.

"You can see in the video him dragging her because I also had lights on her as well as decoration, dragging her dragging the lights to put into his car and off they went,” said Purisch.

Twenty-seven years ago, the giraffe was bought for her daughter's nursery, it was later placed outside and decorated for each holiday.

She then decided to move it to the community library for the neighborhood kids to also enjoy.

"I’m devastated, the sentimental value of her being in my daughter’s life, in my life and the fact that the neighborhood has shared with her all the decorations. To have that stolen, like it was nothing, no big deal,” said Purisch.

Now there's an empty square where Lily used to sit on a piece of concrete.

"Please bring back Lily she can't be replaced," said Purisch.

Purisch called Amazon and the police to file a report. Both have said they will get back to her.

If you notice the man in the video or have any information about who took Lily, contact the Baltimore County Police Department.