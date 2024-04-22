Watch Now
Belair-Edison Safe Streets office resumes operations 6 months after FBI raid

Paul Jaffey
Posted at 11:18 AM, Apr 22, 2024
BALTIMORE — It's been nearly six months since the FBI raided the Belair-Edison site of Safe Streets Baltimore.

While details of the investigation remain unknown, it led to operations at the facility being suspended.

We're now learning that activity has once again picked up.

According to the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety & Engagement (MONSE), the Belair-Edison Safe Streets office resumed canvassing and community engagement activities in late March.

Currently the office is being staffed with regular full-time employees, and four workers temporarily assigned, two from LifeBridge Center for Hope and two others from MONSE.

Last fiscal year Safe Streets, as a whole, reported 902 mediations that prevented violence, while hosting 216 community events, per the Center for Hope's website.

