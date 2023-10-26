FBI raids Safe Streets at Belair-Edison location

BALTIMORE — The FBI raided the Belair-Edison site of Safe Streets, Baltimore's violence intervention program, Thursday morning.

FBI spokesperson Shelley Orman said, they "conducted court authorized law enforcement activity this morning."

The Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE) released the following statement in regards to the FBI activity:

MONSE is aware of the situation involving FBI law enforcement activity. We are in close communication with LifeBridge Health’s Center for Hope. Mayor Scott, MONSE, and our partners at LifeBridge Health have repeatedly made clear that any staff found guilty of wrongdoing or who do not live up to the values of our programs will be held accountable accordingly. Any malfeasance of anyone involved in this activity does not & should not diminish the work that Safe Streets Baltimore staff do on a daily basis – putting themselves in harm's way to mediate conflicts before they escalate into incidents of gun violence.



There's no word on if any arrests were made at this time.

No other details about the investigation were made readily available.

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated.