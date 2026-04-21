Bel Air's Brooks Rosser advances on "American Idol" while hard launching his relationship with Rae

HOLLYWOOD, Ca. — A big night for Brooks Rosser on American Idol.

The singer from Bel Air advanced to the next round of the competition Monday night, which was Disney night. He sang "The Climb" from Hannah Montana: The Movie.

Right after his performance, host Ryan Seacrest asked Brooks if there was anything he wanted to share. Brooks didn't respond and Seacrest said a special guest was about to join him on stage.

That's when Rae, who is from Frederick and was voted off Idol last week, came out to give Rosser a huge hug.

Seacrest asked her, "Is there something you want to tell us, Rae?"

She responded, "The princess is here to claim her prince!"

Seacrest then said "Well this is the hard launch of you two. Congratulations. You never know what's going to come out of American Idol."

Rumors had been swirling online that she and Brooks were dating. Now it's official.

Next week is Taylor Swift night. You can watch American Idol Mondays at 8 p.m. on WMAR.