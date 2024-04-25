Bel Air Lions Club has a vision to help others see

BEL AIR, Md. — Members of one organization in Harford County have a vision to help other people see.

Through a simple screening the Lions Club makes the connection to eye doctors and one 8-year-old in Bel Air can now read because of it. They use a hidden gem that screens for eye conditions, in as young as a baby.

Never having clear sight can be tough to live with, especially when you never knew it was happening.

"We had no idea and a lot of kids can't tell you. I would have never thought to have even taken him to the eye doctor because he never really complained,” said Erin Hayden who is 8-year-old Logan Venturelli’s mom.

Venturelli is 8-years-old, but he lived the first 7 years of his life not having clear vision. Because at that age, you don't know, what you don't know.

"So there was a safety fair at the armory in Bel Air and my mom took him and he got a little ID, and then they took his vision screening and said you should take him to the eye doctor, he might need glasses,” said Hayden.

It was an eye opening moment. Venturelli is far-sighted and without glasses had trouble picking up a book.

"Reading, he was having some difficulty and I didn't know if it was just the difficulty in the concept of reading or if he couldn't see, it turns out he really couldn't see the words,” said Hayden.

At the fair Venturelli was tested by a Lions Club member on a unique device called a ‘Spot Machine.'

While it's not a doctor diagnosis, it does screen for eight different eye conditions. Putting anyone ages 6 months and older, on the path to seeing.

"It's a miracle because I am able to take a baby in arms, a six month old baby and screen that child's eyes to get a first look,” said John Mosier the District Governor of Central Maryland Lions Club.

Mosier said members use the device at events held at different locations and the training was simple.

"Please sit still, and I’ll hold the camera steady and make sure we're in focus, that's the sum total of all that's required of me,” said Mosier.

If someone needs to see an eye care professional, a piece of paper prints out and home with the parents, giving a starting point for the eye doctor.

Venturellican now see to train in his favorite activity which is dancing.

Mosier says he's proud to help, "When I can make a difference in somebody's life or help make a difference in somebody's life. That's 33 years of being a lion.”

Lions Club does screenings when health events are held. To see when the next one is, click here.