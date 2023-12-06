"Beer spa" opening in Maryland this weekend

SYKESVILLE, Md. — It's bath time for adults! What better way to relax and unwind than drinking a beer, while bathing in it too?

Welcome to BierBath in Sykesville - the first "beer spa" in Maryland.

We know what you might be thinking...

"The biggest misconception is - who wants to sit in a vat of beer? Like, keg parties come to mind. No, this is a very upscale experience," said communications director Katie Baran, who opened BierBath with her husband, and their friend, Hector, who is a professional hotel photographer. He's the one who got the idea, after experiencing beer baths in Europe.

The bath is filled with clean, hot water infused with all of the ingredients in beer, like hops and barley, but there's no actual alcohol in there.

Still, Baran says they've already had plenty of skeptics in the community; she says that comes with the territory whenever you do something new.

But -- while this is a new concept in the U.S., beer baths have been around in other parts of the world for centuries.

It's supposed to be beneficial for your skin, have anti-inflammatory properties, and help with relaxation.

"It softens the skin. I was really surprised after I did mine. And that's been one of the biggest comments of everyone who's taken a beer bath, is 'wow, my skin actually feels great,' after you're done."

While you're enjoying your beer bath, you can also enjoy an actual beer too - food and beverage service is available with the click of a button.

"After the tub, you have the option to do our infrared sauna, which again, has some more of those great health benefits, and then a 10 minute rain shower after that to rinse all the hops and everything off," Baran said.

You can then enjoy the 30-plus craft beers on tap and in bottles.

While the beer is, of course, reserved for the grown-ups, the taproom is open to your kids and even your pets.

BierBath's grand opening is this Saturday, December 9. It's located at 1213 Liberty Road, in the back of the shopping center.

Oh, and make sure you bring your bathing suit!