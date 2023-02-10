'Becoming, Be Kind' program teaching students to be kind, one craft at a time

BALTIMORE — It takes so little effort to be kind, and it can be done at any age. That is exactly what students from Thomas Johnson Elementary Middle School learned today as they used their creativity to warm people's hearts.

Kindness, its being generous, helpful and caring about other people.

But these kids each have their own definition of what it means.

"Being kind means if somebody's hurt you can help them and if they want a hug you can give them a hug," said one student.

"It means like that someone is friendly or sweet or generous and have great integrity and they never let you down,” said one student.

"You help people and make people happy,” another student said.

"Kindness means to me, it makes people feel good about themselves,” said one student.

It's becoming, be kind on February 9, an event students organized by themselves.

"Our teacher, we were learning about kindness in class and she said we should do an event to show kindness to the whole school so a group of us and three other students we came together and we hatched a plan,” said Carly Burd, who is a 6th grade student at Thomas Johnson Elementary Middle School.

Kids from pre-k to eighth grade made their way through 18 stations throughout the school, each time creating a different act of kindness.

Coloring bookmarks for libraries, making toys for dogs and cats at the animal shelter and writing nice notes with towels for the women's shelter.

There's even a blessing in a bag for those in need, ensuring happiness indeed.

"We give them water and socks and hand warmers and some food during the winter to help them and just lift their spirits,” said Calliah Grace O’Brien who is in seventh grade at Thomas Johnson Elementary Middle School.

But it doesn't stop there, students took a "becoming" walk of fame through the hallways for Black History Month.

Showcasing traits of who the kids say they'd like to be one day.

"This event gives me a lot of encouragement about how Baltimore can really come together and schools in Baltimore and everyone can really be nice,” said O’Brien.

This is the first year of this event, but the principal says this will become an annual tradition.