BCPS presents boundary study to combat overcrowding at Hampton Elementary

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Public Schools is trying to figure out where to send students experiencing overcrowding.

Parents got the chance to speak out at a meeting about Hampton Elementary School, which is one school experiencing overcrowding, and many parents are outraged over how the district is setting up boundary lines.

On Monday, a committee for the school board presented four options for new boundary lines, seeking input from parents in the community about which to choose.

"It is critically important to have the community available to offer their opinions, to speak up to tell us what they like what they don't like its critical and its a necessary part of the process," said Paul Taylor, director of strategic planning for the school system.

Despite having four options, many parents and even teachers were visibly displeased with the ideas proposed.

"The maps are horrible; they don't give you street names, they don't give you addresses they don't give you anything its just a blob," said Lorrie Hartnett.

Many parents are concerned that this will only lead to more boundary studies in the future.

"I know its supposed to be a short term solution but it doesn't feel like we're doing anything to actually like solve a problem for these schools. It feels like were just sort of shuttling kids back and forth and I don't think that's fair to families at either school," said Colleen Car.

Parents even questioned why only three of the five schools in the area were considered in the study; other parents think a more long term solution is necessary.

"Having a good comprehensive look at where a new school would be most useful and what neighborhoods should feed into that school I think is my ideal solution," said Car.

The next step is for the committee to present its ideas to the board at the June 13 meeting.

The board will then decide how to move forward with the boundary study. They will either choose from one of the four options, or the committee may have to begin the process over again.

