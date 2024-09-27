BCPS parents discuss safety concerns with school system

CATONSVILLE, Md. — Dozens of parents sat in the Catonsville High School cafeteria listening to ways the Baltimore County School System plans to keep their children safe this school year, as well as what law enforcement is doing.

“Whether it’s a threat of mass violence or a simple assault case, we handle everything in Baltimore County with a sense of urgency," says Police Chief Robert McCullough.

Parents were able to hear about new policies and practices in the classrooms and how effective some new programs are working in the testing phase.

One example was the success of students having their cell phones locked away during class instruction.

But parents also got to ask questions and raise additional concerns they have when it comes to their child.

“Many of the concerns that were brought up today were about outside threats, which is very valid with what is going on in the world, but I think there is a good population of parents that still have concerns about things that are going on within the school," says Alix, a BCPS mom.

Alix says she often worries about her children being able to express when they have a problem or say they feel unsafe, especially when they are young.

Other parents want to know what the school system is doing to keep guns out of schools, and some just want better communication from their child’s school.

“I think that it is very concerning that we have this many safety concerns this early in the school year," says Sharon Saroff.

Although so many parents had questions and concerns, many of them say they are glad the superintendent is listening and there is an opportunity for each parent's voice to be heard.

“We're not having enough time at school board meetings anymore, and we’re not engaging parents in school board meetings anymore; this is a good idea," says Saroff.

Alix says she is also glad to hear if the school system does not have all the answers right away; it is working to improve safety for all students.

“It's good to hear how they are making changes and the way that it will keep our children safe," she says.

The superintendent says these issues are important for everyone, and they are open to hearing more as they continue to make sure safety is a priority.

The Baltimore County School System has another opportunity for parents to have safety conversations next month on October 17 at Kenwood High School.