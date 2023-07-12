BCPS board approves boundary study for central, northeast middle schools

TOWSON, Md. — After a 6-2 vote with two board members abstaining, the Baltimore County school board made a final decision on what middle school students will attend in the 2024–25 school year.

“I felt it went well, and I’m glad we finally got a decision that we need, so now we can move forward with implementation," said Paul Taylor, Director of Strategic Planning.

In June, some board members expressed they were worried they weren't hearing the opinions of all the parents; this caused a delay in the vote until the committee provided more information.

“I think the delay, while it was frustrating, was good, and I'm glad I wanted everyone and we wanted everyone to get all of the information that they felt they needed," said Scott Jenkins, BCPS parent.

Even after the vote, board members say the overall boundary study process should be changed since elementary schools were not considered in the process.

“A lot of good suggestions, and we're going to consider making some adjustments to the boundary process as a result," Taylor said.

Scott Jenkins says even though the process could use some change, he is confident the board made the right decision.

“It's nice that we're done; it's nice that we all can enjoy our summer now everyone knows where they are going," Jenkins said.

The results of the boundary study will take effect in the 2024–25 school year, when the new middle school opens.