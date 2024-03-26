BCAS holds pet adoption event with the Oriole Bird ahead of opening day

DUNDALK, Md. — When you think about the Orioles and baseball, you don’t typically think of adopting a pet.

But Baltimore County Animal Services was hoping to use the excitement of opening day to its shelter animals' advantage.

“What better place to spend Orioles week then at Poor Boys sports. I mean, if you walk in, you see they are like the mecca for Baltimore sports fans. So, we were like, hey can we come in your parking lot and set up our cuddle shuttle bring some adoptable pets and they were so welcoming to the idea," says Abby Issacs.

Mike Tyson, owner of Poor Boys, says it was a no-brainer for him to partner with the shelter. He says this week will be one of the busiest ahead of the game, so he is expecting more customers than usual.

“I’ve always loved animals as we were talking my whole entire life, and uh, it's a great deal to adopt them, and we're having success here so far," says Mike Tyson.

Abby Issacs with BCAS says this is the beginning of many partnerships with businesses in the community to help boost adoptions, especially for the large number of dogs in the shelter.

“So last week since last Monday, we have taken in 77 dogs, which is an insane amount when you think about how many dogs we already had at the shelter as well," says Abby Issacs.

BCAS brought a variety of animals—seven dogs, two cats, two guinea pigs, a bunny, a turtle, and a bird. This wasn't just any bird. It was the Oriole Bird.

He made an appearance supporting the adoption event, taking pictures with fans and their new furry friends.

Mike Tyson says it's important to find homes for all of the animals, but especially the dogs, since the shelter faces the challenge of getting them adopted.

“Like I’ve been here so many years and I've seen dogs, and I've rescued dogs off of the street, and everything that are running around could possibly be hit by a car or whatever so, they all need a home, and it's a good thing," says Mike Tyson.

Other than meeting the Oriole Bird, the best part is that the adoption fees were waived for all of the pets, and each dog adoption came with free toys and leashes as well.

“We want to find forever homes for our pets, but we also want to pair them with their perfect match family," says Issacs.

Four dogs, one cat, and the turtle all got to leave the shelter once and for all and join their new families.