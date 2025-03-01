Basketball Hall of Famer Bobby Dandridge speaks on the legacy of the CIAA

BALTIMORE — To some, it's just a conference, but to Basketball Hall of Famer Bobby Dandridge, it's his basketball foundation, filled with rich tradition.

"When we first played in this thing back in Greensboro, it would be like 17 or 18,000 people in the arenas, and there were more schools in the conference," said Dandridge, "But the tradition and the history is still here, and personally, I enjoy coming to see the young guys play, and the level of competition is as good as it's been."

Due to segregation, many players during his era had no choice but to attend HBCUs.

He's glad to see this current generation willingly choose the CIAA.

"Kids that choose to go to an HBCU, especially the CIAA schools, get such valuable intangibles where everything is not given to you," Dandridge said.

As the tournament continues to make its mark here in Baltimore, Dandridge expressed he is a fan of keeping it here in Charm City.

"I love it being here in Baltimore," said Dandridge, "I think the environment and the culture here is much different than being in a southern community. I've enjoyed it."