Barnes & Noble to open in Westminster this summer

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Barnes & Noble will open on Westminster's Route 140 this summer.

It will be the bookstore's first location in Carroll County. Barnes & Noble plans to open more than 60 new stores this year.

The bookstore is expected to open in July, in the Westminster Crossing West shopping center along with Aldi, Michael's, and the new Raising Cane's restaurant.

The Barnes & Noble will include "an expansive kids department" and a B&N Cafe.

The bookstore recently remodeled its locations in White Marsh and Pikesville (which also moved to a smaller space).

Barnes & Noble noted in a recent press release: