Barnes & Noble to open in Westminster this summer

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Barnes & Noble will open on Westminster's Route 140 this summer.
It will be the bookstore's first location in Carroll County. Barnes & Noble plans to open more than 60 new stores this year.
The bookstore is expected to open in July, in the Westminster Crossing West shopping center along with Aldi, Michael's, and the new Raising Cane's restaurant.
The Barnes & Noble will include "an expansive kids department" and a B&N Cafe.
The bookstore recently remodeled its locations in White Marsh and Pikesville (which also moved to a smaller space).
Barnes & Noble noted in a recent press release:
Barnes & Noble is enjoying a period of tremendous growth as the strategy to hand control of each bookstore to its local booksellers has proven so successful. The bookseller is experiencing strong sales in its existing stores and has been opening many new stores after more than 15 years of declining store numbers. In 2024, Barnes & Noble opened more new bookstores in a single year than it had in the whole decade from 2009 to 2019. The bookseller expects to open over 60 new bookstores in 2025.