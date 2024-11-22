Bark Social says it will close permanently, enter bankruptcy

BALTIMORE — Bark Social announced Thursday that it will be closing its doors permanently.

In an Instagram post, the company stated that it was 'in the middle of a growth round when financing that was expected fell through.'

"To do right by its team members, who are the heart and soul of the company, Bark Social has made the tough decision to close its doors today and will enter bankruptcy," the company stated.

Bark Social had just recently opened a new location in Columbia in October, its 5th location.

It also had locations in Baltimore, Columbia, Alexandria, and Philadelphia.

The company's full statement can be seen below: