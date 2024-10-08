Chill with your dog, chow on some grub, and enjoy a beverage at Bark Social in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Md. — Is there anything better than chilling with your dog and chowing on some grub with a nice beverage?

We couldn't think of any!

One place combines all three, making for quite the experience.

It's called Bark Social.

Co-Founders Luke Silverman and Charlene Lee are officially opening their fifth Maryland location October 10.

Their newest spot is in the heart of Columbia on Merriweather Row.

It offers 14,000 square feet of off-leash yard space for our furry friends, along with a 2,500 square foot patio for us humans to look on.

While your four-legged buddy gets playtime in with all their new buddies, stay busy by stopping by Bark Social's beer garden or coffee bar, offering a wide range of drinks. Lunch and breakfast is also available.

After a long day outside, top it off with some doggy ice cream.

So how's it all work?

Entry is free for you, but your pup needs a monthly or annual membership.

Once you sign up, it's unlimited fun from there. Just make sure your pet's been vaccinated, and spayed or neutered.

Bark Social also has locations in Canton and Bethesda.

For more information click here.