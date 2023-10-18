Barbie Dreamhouse Pop-Up Truck to visit Columbia

COLUMBIA, Md. — Mattel is bringing back the Barbie Pop-Up Truck tour, and this time, it's all about Barbie's Dreamhouse.

The truck will be making one stop in Maryland, at The Mall in Columbia this Saturday.

It'll be near Maggiano's from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The truck is featuring all new, exclusive merchandise to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Barbie moving into her first Dreamhouse.

The flowery swag includes items a denim jacket with the "Dreamhouse Living Tour" Barbie logo, a glass tumbler or mug, a thermal bottle, an embroidered patch set, and other clothing and accessories.

Last year, the pop-up truck tour focused on retro gear to celebrate Malibu Barbie.

