Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Barbie Dreamhouse Pop-Up Truck to visit Columbia

Barbie Dreamhouse truck
Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour<br/>
Barbie Dreamhouse truck<br/>
Barbie Dreamhouse truck
Barbie apparel for sale in the Dreamhouse truck tour
Mug and thermos at the Barbie Dreamhouse truck
Posted at 2:30 PM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 14:30:08-04

COLUMBIA, Md. — Mattel is bringing back the Barbie Pop-Up Truck tour, and this time, it's all about Barbie's Dreamhouse.

The truck will be making one stop in Maryland, at The Mall in Columbia this Saturday.

It'll be near Maggiano's from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The truck is featuring all new, exclusive merchandise to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Barbie moving into her first Dreamhouse.

The flowery swag includes items a denim jacket with the "Dreamhouse Living Tour" Barbie logo, a glass tumbler or mug, a thermal bottle, an embroidered patch set, and other clothing and accessories.

Last year, the pop-up truck tour focused on retro gear to celebrate Malibu Barbie.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices