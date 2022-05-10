Calling all Barbie fans: The Barbie Malibu Truck Tour making way to Columbia

COLUMBIA, Md. — Barbie fans of all ages, check this out.

The Barbie Malibu Pop-up truck is coming to Columbia, Maryland on Saturday, May 14.

The 2022 Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu Tour is finishing up its tour of the DC area with a final stop in Columbia with new exclusive retro-inspired merchandise as part of its continuing U.S. tour to celebrate the 50th Anniversary and iconic heritage of the original California girl, Malibu Barbie, according to a press release.

The Barbie Malibu Pop-up truck will be at the Mall in Columbia, in the courtyard near Maggiano's (10300 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, Md.), from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Malibu Barbie Truck Tour

The newly redesigned Pop-Up Truck will offer an array of new 70s-themed Malibu Barbie beach apparel and accessories, including:

Barbie-logo embroidered denim jacket

Pink Barbie-logo hoodie

Tie Dye bucket hat

Ringer T-shirt

Embroidered patch set

Enamel pin set

Burlap Shopper Tote

Stainless thermal bottle

Beach Towel

Malibu Barbie Necklace

Malibu Barbie Logo Mug

The Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Tour kicked off in Los Angeles in Fall of 2019 and will continue to travel to different cities throughout the U.S. Following Columbia stops, the Barbie Truck Malibu Tour will head to Philadelphia, PA on May 21.

For more information on the tour, visit the tour website here.