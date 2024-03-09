Baltimore's St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns this Sunday

BALTIMORE — Rain or shine: pull the green out of your wardrobe and head on down Mount Vernon this Sunday for Baltimore's Saint Patrick's Day parade.

We're just about to begin springtime. What better way to ring in the green leaves on the trees than by celebrating the Emerald Isle?

"There will be lots of people here, getting all lined up, bands will be tuning their instruments, dancers will be practicing their steps," said Lauren Merrill, a parade committee volunteer, in an interview with WMAR near the Washington Monument in Baltimore.

On Sunday at 2pm, we'll say 'Slainté' and welcome the St. Patrick's Day Parade. A 5k begins one hour earlier.

The all-volunteer crew has planned the parade since September. Several thousand people are expected to come and watch.

Alice, Lauren's daughter, will perform in the parade, inspired to perform after seeing the Irish dancers at last year's.

"You go around in a circle, then you go the side a lot," said Alice, explaining the 'slip jig,' her favorite Irish dance.

Alice and 65 marching units will walk, perform and dance in the parade.

Weekend Road Closures for Friday, March 8th Through Sunday, March 10, 2024



🍀 Baltimore St. Patrick Parade and Shamrock 5K Run — Baltimore City DOT (@BmoreCityDOT) March 8, 2024

"This is a big day for the Irish community," Merrill said, "The parade is supported by many local Irish organizations, and there has always been a big Irish community here in Baltimore, with a lot of history."

"Be here on Sunday - at 2:00 the parade starts, but get here early, get a good spot," Merrill added.