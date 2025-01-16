Baltimore's largest biotech complex opens at UMB BioPark

BALTIMORE — 4MLK is the newest addition to the University of Maryland's Biopark, set to bring a wave of innovation and opportunity to southwest Baltimore.

"This is going to represent a bold vision for breaking down silos between traditional engineering, bioengineering, and medicine," says Dr. Mark Gladwin, Dean of the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

The 8-story, 250,000-square-foot lab and office building addresses the need for modern lab space in Baltimore.

But the space will also play an important role in the community.

"Were not just creating a biotech cluster; this had to be something that was of the community of the southwest Baltimore community, something that was open to the community members and something also that impact the community in positive ways well beyond the boundaries," says Jim Hughes.

Representatives from the city, the University of Baltimore, and Wexford Science and Technology cut the ribbon, officially opening up the building to the public Wednesday afternoon.

"Once it's fully leased, 4MLK will house the largest cluster of biotech companies in the greater Baltimore region," says Aruna Miller.

And the building has already brought in new job opportunities.

"It's a spectacular transformation, and who would have ever dreamt this would happen 25 years ago when this started with empty lots, and now there is over 30 companies here, over 1,000 employees, 9 buildings, plus our community engagement center that's a transformation, and it's really an unbelievable transformation," says Dr. Bruce Jarrell, President of the University of Maryland, Baltimore.

The building also includes 160,000 square feet of wet lab space, which allows for experiments using chemicals, biological matter, and other liquids.

Mayor Scott says facilities like this continue to make Baltimore a home for technology and medical advancements.

"We all, all of us who are Baltimoreans, all of us who are true to the greatest city in America, continue to build Baltimore's renaissance. It is projects like this one that are going to fuel the economy that makes that renaissance possible each and every day," says Mayor Brandon Scott.

4MLK is not yet at capacity and is leasing lab, office, and retail space within the building.