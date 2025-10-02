Baltimore's Jazzy Summer Nights festival ends 25-year run with Dru Hill finale performance

BALTIMORE — Twenty-five years after launching Baltimore's beloved Jazzy Summer Nights festival, founders Larian Finney and Derrick Chase are bringing their outdoor jazz celebration to a close with a grand finale performance by hometown heroes Dru Hill.

The festival, which began in 2000, has provided a platform for jazz artists and local DJs to perform on the first Thursday of each summer month. This year's lineup featured notable acts including Kindred the Family Soul, Raheem DeVaughn and Lady Alma, culminating in Thursday's homecoming performance by Baltimore's own Dru Hill.

"City Hall is really where we started so this summer has been really a journey back home. We really cut our teeth at Hopkins Plaza but City Hall was the original location back in 2000 so it's just fitting we're here and from the place that serves our city and we can serve our city with some great entertainment and fun," Finney said.

The festival has consistently showcased more than just music, featuring local food vendors, drinks and other entrepreneurs, creating economic opportunities for Baltimore businesses throughout its 25-year run.

Executive Producer Derrick Chase emphasized the festival's role in challenging negative perceptions about Baltimore.

"What this event does is it capitulates the best of who we are it debunks all of the myths it destroys the idea that somehow Baltimoreans are violent, it destroys the myth somehow that the school system doesn't work. We both are graduates of public schools in Baltimore city. It's just a myth buster. So we stand here as two people who are willing to showcase the best of Baltimore with the world," Chase said.

The founders expressed gratitude for creating something unique that has impacted the community over more than two decades.

"I think we're leaving a great legacy, I think we have helped a lot of folks economically we put a great cultural piece within our city. 25 years is the best time and a good year to end it so I am excited, some people may not be but I am very excited," Finney said.

While Jazzy Summer Nights concludes, Finney plans to create something new for 2026 to fill the void left by the annual event's end.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

