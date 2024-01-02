Baltimore's homicide reduction in '23 a good sign for 2024

BALTIMORE — For the first time in eight years, Baltimore's homicide count went below 300.

The total fell well below at 262.

"The data that I've looked at indicates that Baltimore's reduction is about twice the national average or maybe a little bit more, so I think Baltimore is clearly on the right track as we're looking at 2023 data," said Daniel Webster, a professor who researched gun violence at Johns Hopkins.

There are a number of programs that focus on reducing violence in the city.

Things like the Group Violence Reduction Strategy which aims to get people assistance before they commit a crime, or Safe Streets whose goal is to interrupt violence before it happens, or U.S. Attorney Barron's violent and organized crime section which goes after repeat offenders.

"I'm not prepared to say with certainty what precisely was the principal driver behind the big reduction in homicides this year," said Webster.

Webster says it's likely a combination of successful programs.

He also didn't provide any predictions for the upcoming year but said there are some promising trends.

"The reductions that we saw in 23 got greater as the year went on. That is a very encouraging sign," said Webster.

Webster says this year he'll be paying attention to violent crime committed by juveniles, which saw an increase in 2023.

Baltimore police are already investigating the first homicide of 2024.

According to BPD, a man was found unconscious in the unit block of Bentalou Street with a gunshot wound.

Police haven't named a suspect at this time.