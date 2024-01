BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating the City's first reported homicide of 2024.

It happened around 2:15am Tuesday when officers discovered an unresponsive man in the unit block of N. Bentalou Street.

Paramedics determined the victim had been fatally shot. His name was not immediately released.

So far there is no word on any potential motive or suspect.

The City is coming off its lowest homicide rate since 2014.

In 2023 there were 262 reported murders, down from 330 in 2022.