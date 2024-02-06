Baltimore's Blk Swan restaurant returns to Las Vegas for Super Bowl weekend

BALTIMORE — From February 8 to February 10, Chef Saon will be returning to Las Vegas to showcase two exclusive dishes at the Pepsi Dig In: Brunch With The Besttakeover at Delano.

It all started last year when Pepsi reached out to Chef Saon to be a part of its Dig In program.

It's designed to give Black chefs and restaurants more exposure.

He was one of six that Pepsi chose to participate in this past November.

“First of all, I didn’t know it was real. That was number one, so I’m thinking like, who are these people contacting me? I’m thinking it may be spam," says Chef Saon.

He says once he figured out it was real, he realized it was a big deal.

“Hey we have been noticing some great things from the restaurant and you as a personal chef I think that just in itself it’s just like wow," he says.

So he took some of his creations to Las Vegas.

A few months later, Pepsi decided to showcase Black chefs again.

“So to be invited back man, it’s just an honor," says Chef Saon.

But this time during the biggest football weekend of the year.

“The Super Bowl it is self is amazing right you know and um it’s a dream come true. I would’ve never thought I mean I didn’t have a goal set to say hey man I wanna be in Las Vegas and cook for the Super Bowl," he says.

Instead of serving dinner entrees, the five chefs are serving brunch.

"Yeah, so I’m making a crab cake and I’m actually putting the crab in the omelet with fresh mozzarella, fresh cheddar, and age cheddar. we have caramelized fingerling, potatoes, and shallots and onions and then I’m a finish it in topped omelet with hollandaise sauce," says Chef Saon.

He’s even putting his own twist on their classic Funfetti chicken and waffles.

“And I’m making like this crunch, berry cereal milk waffle," he says.

Chef Saon says he is honored to bring a piece of his hometown to Las Vegas.

“To just be out in Las Vegas talking about Baltimore and talking about me being from Baltimore and the sheriff of Baltimore that never been to culinary school and was awarded this opportunity to kind of share my dish in the biggest culinary arena like Las Vegas," he says.

Chef Saon says he hopes other chefs inspire him as well.

He hopes the people will want to come to Baltimore to try more food and he plans on debuting a new menu at BLK Swan for the spring.