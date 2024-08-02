Baltimore's best kicks off 40th Artscape

BALTIMORE — The 40th celebration of Artscape brings together Baltimore’s best creators to show and tell.

Crowds are filling the city ready to see the talent. With an excessive heat warning MDOT buses are available as cooling stations throughout the festival.

"People have to hydrate themselves start now, you should have started yesterday,” said Mayor Brandon Scott, “Take care of yourself, make sure that you're drinking, make sure that you're enjoying the stuff. And also if you can come when it's a little later in the day and cooler do that.”

If you need a moment to step into the shade out of the heat, tucked away in the Charles Street Garage is The Blinkatorium. A display of art installations.

"It’s more of an immersive experience as opposed to a singular work or a 2D work hanging on a wall. An installation is an invitation to have a more sensory, full body experience, bring your body to it,” said Catherine Borg, who is the curator of The Blinkatorium.

Three artists take this stage with roller skating, hypnotic sculptures and light art. Stephen Hendee merges paintings on walls with relief sculpture. Similar to crystal gems you may see in a cavern.

"I've combined illuminated kinetic art and light with these objects to create objects that people will approach and kind of be absorbed in for a short period of time,” said Hendee.

To keep it local, Made in Baltimore brings in an array of artists who use their skills to create items to sell. Spread throughout different tents. You'll find a little something for everyone.

One of those is a build a bear but for journals called Drama Mama Bookshop.

"Humans actually touch the books that we make. The covers are made by a person we bind them ourselves with our own and you're going to be writing in it with your own hands,” said Alisa Brock, who is the owner of Drama Mama Bookshop.

Artscape is spread throughout the central part of the city running along with local food vendors and entertainment for all, wrapping up on Sunday.