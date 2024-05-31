Baltimoreans react to guilty verdict in New York hush money case against Donald Trump

BALTIMORE — We caught up with some people shortly after the verdict.

One Trump supporter said he was surprised by the verdict, but he still has plans to support Donald Trump.

Other people were not surprised by the outcome.

“It's great that he was charged. I’m glad that the jury understood that this man really tried to hinder the truth about himself being put out there so that people could make an informed decision during the last election about who he is and what he will do in order to win to put himself in a position of power," says Shante Burrell.

“You do the crime you do the time. I mean, you can’t do one thing and expect no consequences, and that's the problem with people with money; they think they can’t get in trouble," says Raekwon Redding.

“I feel like it's kind of ridiculous if they still let him run for president because you know you have people who are in jail for minor crimes, and this man is able to still run for president even though he’s been convicted of 34 felonies, so I feel like there should be something that they take from him, and he shouldn’t still be able to run," says Kamari Puryear.

WMAR also asked if people thought this would change opinions when it comes time to vote.

“Sadly, I don’t think so; I think that his supporters and his base are just going to double down and say that you know a jury of his peers, because that's what a jury is right, got it wrong," says Shante Burrell.

Most people saying he has a very loyal group of supporters, no matter what.

“If he is able to still run, they are still going to vote; it’s not going to be any difference because he has done stuff even before that that was not really presidential, and they stormed the capitol," says Kamari Puryear.

I also asked if people believed the former president would see any jail time since he has been found guilty.

“I'm not sure because you know he has money; he is the money man, but hopefully he does," says Puryear.

Shante Burrell says she has been following the case closely for the past few weeks.

She says there is one thing that stands out to her more than the guilty verdict.

“What I found really interesting, that a convicted felon can run for president," she says.