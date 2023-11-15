Baltimore youth football teams need help to get to the national championships

BALTIMORE — Both the West Baltimore Ravens and the Woodlawn Secret Society Panthers have won regional championship games this year, but playing on a national level is special.

Especially for the Woodlawn panthers, this is their first full season after the pandemic.

“I couldn’t imagine this, coming back for our first year as a first year program, and we have three teams going to the national championship. We couldn’t ask for more," says Jamaal Morant, head coach for WSSP.

“Nobody believed in us, but we started with a handful of kids preseason and now we’re here but you know, we’re making it to nationals. Unfortunately, it cost," says Tayon Draper, head coach for West Baltimore Ravens.

Plane tickets, transportation, hotel stays, food, registration, the list goes on and both teams are asking for a little help fitting the bill.

“A pretty hefty fine that we have to pay. We’re just looking for any type of help anybody can do for us," says Jamaal Morant.

They say its important for these young athletes to get this kind of exposure, but also to give them new experiences outside of Baltimore.

“I’m amazed at the feeling that these guys get the opportunity to see something different than just Baltimore coming from where we’re from we don’t get many opportunities to do the things that these kids are able to do. I wasn’t able to do it as a kid, I’m glad to be able to give back to these kids get the opportunity to go as well," said Robert Johnson, head coach of the Woodlawn Secret Society Panthers.

Tierria Clark, a Panther mom, says she is excited for her son’s team to have this opportunity.

“Everyone has put so much into my son and I’m so proud of the organization and I’m so proud of the team," she says.

For the West Baltimore Ravens, it's about more than just football, they want to honor Coach Furley, who died at the beginning of this season.

“To be able to go down with his honor and know that he’s watching out for us, you know anything is possible," says Tayon Draper.

The Woodlawn Secret Society Panthers are hosting a fundraising event at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Saturday November, 18th.

Food and car washes will be available starting at 12:00 p.m.

Both Teams have GoFundMe accounts, the links are listed below.

West Baltimore Ravens

Woodlawn Secret Society Panthers

