Baltimore Women Unite to watch the DNC

BALTIMORE — Dozens of people filled the inside of Peabody Heights Brewery to celebrate Vice President Harris’ historic nomination for president.

An event put on by Baltimore Women United. The organization focuses on sharing ways Baltimoreans can get involved in elections.

Representatives from the organization say this is a vital first step in connecting with the community.

"We all can take time to watch it in our own homes with our own family and that's great. We want people to be involved and engaged, but to be around other people, that sense of energy it ignites the community.”

Margret Mitchell says her group of friends came to watch the final night of the DNC together.

“Because we have all been watching it independently at home and then texting in the group chat, and I mean like that's functional, but it’s not fun,” says Mitchell.

As the night went on, women and men eagerly awaited the moment Kamala Harris walked on stage for her speech.

"To see this, it is like everything that I thought of, everything that, as a child and you are away taught, you can be whatever you want; you can even be the president.”

Mitchell says it's a moment she will never forget, and she says it's one that will be in the history books for years to come.

"And it's exciting to be living in history that, like you can tell, is going to be full circle again. Going back to, like, Barack Obama’s election in 2008, you could feel like the palpable energy in the air, and you can feel it here too.”

Patricia Lynn Watson says the passion she has seen on both sides of this election gives her hope in America’s future.

She says it's because of how much people are paying attention and getting involved.

"It's a great time to be alive; it’s just amazing.”