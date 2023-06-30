Glen Burnie woman sentenced to life for role in torturous kidnapping

BALTIMORE — The getaway driver in a deadly 2018 kidnapping will spend the rest of their life behind bars.

Tiffany Jones was abducted at knife point from the back of a Family Dollar on Potee Street and taken away in a Chevy pickup.

The next day investigators were called to a fire at a vacant home in the 3400 block of 7th Street.

Jones' lifeless body was discovered bound and burnt in the basement.

Witnesses identified the kidnapper as Willard Turner Williams, who was later captured in Philadelphia.

Detectives also located the Chevy, and inside was a knife with Bobie Barncord's DNA on it.

Bancord, 33 of Glen Burnie, admitted to being behind the wheel of the Chevy that took off with Jones.

She also confessed to pouring gasoline on Jones, before her body was lit on fire by Williams.

According to charging documents Barncord was partly motivated by her belief that Jones had taken her cell phone.

Turner was also sentenced to life in prison for his role back in 2020.

“This is a heinous case that shows just how long the road to justice can be,” said Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan J. Bates. "The depravity of this defendant’s actions can never be undone, but we can ensure that she never has the opportunity to do this to someone again.”

