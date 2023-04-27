Baltimore jury convicts getaway driver in deadly 2018 kidnapping

BALTIMORE — The getaway driver in a deadly 2018 kidnapping was convicted by a Baltimore City jury on Wednesday.

Bobie Barncord admitted to pouring gasoline on Tiffany Jones, before her body was lit on fire by an accomplice named Willard Turner.

The duo abducted Jones from the back of a Family Dollar on Potee Street that August.

Investigators responded to a fire the next day and discovered Jones' lifeless body bound and burnt.

Inside the suspect's car was a knife with Barncord's DNA on it.

Barncorn told detectives she took part in the murder, over the belief that Jones took her cell phone.

Turner was sentenced to life in prison for his role back in 2020. Barncorn faces the same fate at sentencing.

“This is a heinous case that shows just how long the road to justice can be,” said Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan J. Bates. "The depravity of this defendant’s actions can never be undone, but we can ensure that she never has the opportunity to do this to someone again.”

