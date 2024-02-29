Baltimore woman living with 'Earth-shattering pain' inspired to help others

BALTIMORE — Living with the worst pain known to man can be tough, but one Baltimore woman is using it as an opportunity to inspire others battling chronic diseases saying it's possible to live with the pain and function at a high level.

Audrey Marie was only 17 years-young when she was diagnosed with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS).

She had surgery under her armpits and within a month after the procedure, things got a bit scary.

"I lost the ability to write and I was shaking all the time and I couldn't even hold myself up. My shoulders were so weak," said Marie.

Post-surgery complications led to her being diagnosed with CRPS. Marie describes it as an Earth-shattering pain.

"You take a sunburn and you multiply that by a billion, and then you add a deep ache to the bone and that gives you kind of an idea," said Marie.

The pain is in everything Marie does. She modifies many of her daily activities using devices that help her brush her teeth, eat food, drink water and even drive.

"I struggled to drive more than probably ten minutes," said Marie.

She uses a Tri-Pin steering device and a steering knob helping her get around.

When she eventually made her way to Kennedy Krieger Institute, she learned the brutal truth, the pain may never go away. Still, she kept a positive spirit.

"Living with pain is possible. You can keep moving alongside the pain as long as you work with it," said Marie.

Many ups and downs later, over the last seven years, her brand new book "Chronically Unstoppable" is a chance to provide insight and support to anyone battling a disease.

"No matter what chronic condition, no matter what ailment that you're dealing with, knowing that life doesn't have to stop. We can keep moving forward as long as we kick the pain we kick the illness to the backseat," said Marie.

Her book is set to come out March 1.

