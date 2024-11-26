Baltimore woman known for feeding the homeless has street named in her honor

BALTIMORE — Sister Irene Marshiano was a pillar in the Baltimore community.

She was known for helping people in need.

When you travel near the intersection of West 23rd Street and Maryland Avenue in Baltimore, you will now see a sign honoring Sister Marshiano.

The street is named in her honor.

This is the same area where she served the needy for 45 years.

Sister Marshiano is the founder of the Franciscan Center, a place where people can go to get a warm meal and help.

"Just hearing the stories of how she served, we really stand on her shoulders and the shoulders of her fellow sisters," said Jeffrey Griffin, the Executive Director of the Franciscan Center.

On Tuesday, family and friends gathered outside the Franciscan Center to celebrate the street naming.

That includes Sister Marshiano's older brother, Eugene Marshiano.

"God bless her. She deserved it," said Eugene.

Eugene says his younger sister had a strong personality, and was always known for looking out for people in need.

"She dedicated her life to taking care of this. She got an assignment to take care of these poor people and she went full steam," said Eugene.

To further celebrate her honor, the Franciscan Center served 2,000 meals throughout the afternoon.

"Not only are we serving here on the premise about 600 meals, but then we are delivering 450 meals," said Griffin.

Father Michael Heine is hoping that going forward, Sister Marshiano's legacy will carry on.