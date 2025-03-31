Baltimore Water Taxi celebrates 50 years, Harbor Trolley starts in April

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Water Taxi is preparing to launch its seasonal Harbor Trolley service in April, marking the beginning of its 50th anniversary year.

"We're really proud of that benchmark, we're going to do some celebration," said Michael McDaniel, president and CEO of the taxi service.

McDaniel, a former Marine infantry officer, purchased the water taxi service after returning from deployment. Six years later, he sold it to Under Armour founder Kevin Plank's investment company but has remained with the organization.

The water taxi operates two distinct services. The free Harbor Connector runs year-round on weekdays, providing commuters an alternative to congested roadways. The paid Harbor Trolley, which operates Thursday through Sunday beginning in April, offers three routes around the harbor.

"The Harbor Trolley is like a waterborne bus system that circulates around the harbor," McDaniel explained. "While you're on board, you get a story that goes along, some curated music. The idea is to cater to those people who are just looking for transportation or a little bit of entertainment."

Jarid Wing, a water taxi captain for over a decade, says his job is like "getting paid to be on vacation," and encouraged more in Baltimore to experience the city from the water.

"This is a hidden treasure of Baltimore, the waterfront," Wing said. "I've met people that live two blocks away from the water and haven't been out on the water, so that's surprising to me."

In May, the company plans to introduce an Uber-like on-demand service, allowing passengers to summon water taxis through an app.

"You simply go to one of our stops or designated areas, because we're going to have other stops like the Pendry Hotel which is here in Fells Point," McDaniel said. "You get on the app and you dispatch a water taxi. It will pick you up at the hotel or at your stop, and take you to your destination."

After testing the on-demand service this year, the company plans to expand further out past the harbor, and continue offering private charters and sunset cruises as it celebrates half a century of service on Baltimore's waterways.

