Baltimore voters approve local police control charter amendment

BALTIMORE — Voters overwhelmingly approved a charter amendment Tuesday, reaching the finish line to grant control of the Baltimore Police Department to Baltimore City.

"I'm relieved. It's been a long journey in police reform here," said Ray Kelly, executive director of the Citizens Policing Project.

For Kelly, it's a victory years in the making. Spanning a century and a half, Baltimore's police policy fell within the purview of the state government.

Starting at the beginning of next year, as Kelly explained: "Policies, administrative issues, a multitude of issues we would usually have to settle in legislative session we can now address right here at Baltimore City Hall."

The ballot measure, labeled Question E, and the language within it, makes the switch possible. According to the Maryland Board of Elections, 77.37% of city voters approved the charter amendment.

"Finally, finally, something I started when I was first elected in the city council has come to an end. Baltimore will control its own police department, and that work is finally done," Mayor Brandon Scott (D) said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Scott recalled his work as a councilmember, having to work with Annapolis on issues like police redistricting and body cameras. The newly re-elected mayor was asked about next steps after this ballot measure, and after legislation paving the clerical groundwork.

"That big work was actually already done, we just needed this one last step from the voters, and now after that, it goes to be like any other city agency, as far as the council being able to legislate things, that obviously wouldn't be precluded by state law," Scott explained.

Kelly argues it's just common sense that Baltimore controls its own police department, and city residents who would be impacted by BPD policy would not have to advocate an hour south in the state capital.

"The biggest thing that it means is, it creates access for the impacted communities," Kelly added.

The mayor did not announce goals for immediate changes to policy, and said “when there needs to be policy changes about how the department operates, we will take them up."

"Now it's as easy as bringing these issues to your city council people, and they can address it here. We don't have to wait until the session starts in January," Kelly continued.