Baltimore trainer creates 12-month wellness program for mental and physical health

BALTIMORE — Energy is the act of feeding your inner bliss, abstracting all negative outcomes with the understanding that the enemy is the inner me. Those words come directly from Chris, who is known as Jolly B the Trainer.

He created the Innergy Transformation Studio, which is a clinical therapy, wellness, and fitness facility in Baltimore.

"I don't know no gym you can come to that's a mental health place," Charles Stanley said.

Now there is one: Innergy is a wellness and fitness center that has a 12-month program focusing on improving mental health alongside the physical.

"People that you know that have seasonal anxiety, depression, people that suffer from body dysmorphia, people that have PTSD—so that's our community of people," Chris Oliver, the CEO of Innergy Transfomation Studio, said.

Jenna Murillo says she has tried for a while to find the right trainer, and she tells me coming here was the best decision she has made.

"There are days where you're feeling like you're drowning; it's somewhere where you can go and you can be picked up," she said.

Each person gets assigned a therapist when they join the program, which then begins the mental health treatment.

Abrasia Anderson says she suffers with mental health issues and this gym helps her to tackle each day.

"I feel like it's been better, I feel like it makes me stronger mentally, physically and emotionally, like when I'm having a bad day and I know I come in here I just work harder," Anderson said.

"Just because we use the term therapy it doesn't mean that something has to be drastically wrong with you but having an unbiased opinion and having access to an unbiased opinion from people who don't know you can give you an insight of how they see you, can ultimately change you prospective," Oliver said.

There are 60 people in the program and they say its one big family, and they say this gym has changed their life.

Each person also has to keep a journal and commit to making one positive change each week to become better overall.

Oliver says the next step is to make Innergy a franchise so he can reach more people in Baltimore.