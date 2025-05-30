Baltimore's roadways are getting repaved

BALTIMORE — Potholes have plagued Baltimore streets for a long time, but that may be changing soon.

Mayor Brandon Scott announced an increase in roadway paving across the city through its Operation Orange Cone resurfacing program.

Nearly 110 lane miles are planned for the 2025 paving season. This represents a 53% increase over last year's paving efforts.

Signs will be posted on each street several days before resurfacing work is scheduled to start.

The full 2025 Operation Orange Cone resurfacing list can be viewed here.